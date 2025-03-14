Frankie Grande Shares Debut Single and Video 'Rhythm Of Love'

(Casablanca) Frankie Grande releases his debut single and official music video, "Rhythm of Love" out now via Casablanca Records / Republic Records. The new single heralds the arrival of his forthcoming full-length LP due out this Summer 2025.
"Rhythm of Love" is co-written by Frankie Grande, Alex Chapman [Kim Petras, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan], NOVDOR [Troye Sivan, Charli XCX], Neil Ormandy [James Arthur], and Molly Irvine, with production by Prince Fox, and NOVDOR. Despite its dark inspirations, the joy radiating through "Rhythm of Love" sweeps you away in, well, its rhythm, glittering with hope and optimism. Pride festivities will never be the same once this banger drops.
The official music video, directed by Austin Nunes [Troye Sivan], filmed at the iconic nightclub "The Box" in New York City, plunges viewers into a wild night led by Frankie complete with jaw-dropping choreography, stunning fashion, and nonstop energy on the dancefloor. The video embodies and evokes the spirit of the immediately irresistible chorus, "It's your rhythm of love that's lifting me up deep into the night."
Last year, Republic Records President and Chief Creative Officer Wendy Goldstein heard just a handful of Frankie's songs. Blown away, she immediately signed him on the spot. He says, "I just remember playing the songs for Wendy in the studio and being like, what is happening? I didn't know I had it in me. I didn't know it was possible."
