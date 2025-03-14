Heart Attack Man Release 'The Gallows' Lyric Video

(BPM) Heart Attack Man has today shared another new single from their forthcoming album Joyride The Pale Horse with the release of a music video for their new single "The Gallows".

Frontman Eric Egan shares: "This song explores familiar themes of triumphing over the darkness and despair of young adulthood in an energetic, conversational way. It's kind of meant to be the pep talk of the album."

Joyride The Pale Horse, the 4th studio album from Heart Attack Man, is set to be released on April 25th. Fans can look forward to hearing new music live for the first time as Heart Attack Man hits the road this spring. The band will be on the road in Australia supporting Dear Seattle, before heading to the UK with Free Throw and upcoming performances at Slam Dunk Music Festival.

Upon their return to North America, they'll embark on their headlining Joyride The U.S. & Toronto & Also Vancouver tour. Featuring special guests The Dirty Nil, carpool, and Dear Seattle, the tour kicks off on June 4 in Pittsburgh, with stops to follow in Boston, Brooklyn, Orlando, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, and more.

