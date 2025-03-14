Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Expand 2025 Tour

(Glass Onyon) To celebrate today's release of their live album, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce the second leg of their 2025 U.S tour. The 11-show tour commences June 15th at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C and ends July 13th at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.
These shows follow the previously announced 18 show leg that starts April 1st in Tucson, Arizona. Both legs of the tour will feature an evening of YES classics as well as tracks from their critically acclaimed debut album TRUE released August 2024.
Premiering today is a video for the YES classic Roundabout, taken from the CD/DVD/Blu-ray "Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live- Perpetual Change".
Dates for the 2025 tour are below:
April 1-Tucson AZ -The Rialto Theater
April 3-Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim
April 5-Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 8-Oakland CA-Fox Theater
April 11-Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
April 14-Seattle WA- Moore Theater
April 19-Rockford IL-Coronado Pac
April 23-Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater
April 25-Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater
April 27-St. Charles IL-The Arcada Theater
April 30-North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater
May 2-Cleveland OH-The Agora
May 4-Lancaster PA-American Music Theater
May 7-Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House
May 10-Ridgefield CT -The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 12-Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse
May 16-Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
May 18-Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center
June 15-Washington DC-Warner Theatre
June 18-Ocala FL-Circle Square Cultural Center
June 20-Clearwater FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 23-Dallas TX-Moody Performance Hall
June 25-Austin TX-Paramount
June 27-San Antonio TX-Tobin Center
July 01-Macon GA-Auditorium
July 05-Farmington PA-Timber Rock Amphitheatre
July 07-Ocean City NJ-Ocean City Music Pier
July 11-Nashville IN-Brown County Music Center
July 13-St. Louis MO-The Factory
