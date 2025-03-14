Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Expand 2025 Tour

(Glass Onyon) To celebrate today's release of their live album, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks announce the second leg of their 2025 U.S tour. The 11-show tour commences June 15th at the Warner Theater in Washington D.C and ends July 13th at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

These shows follow the previously announced 18 show leg that starts April 1st in Tucson, Arizona. Both legs of the tour will feature an evening of YES classics as well as tracks from their critically acclaimed debut album TRUE released August 2024.

Premiering today is a video for the YES classic Roundabout, taken from the CD/DVD/Blu-ray "Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live- Perpetual Change".

Dates for the 2025 tour are below:

April 1-Tucson AZ -The Rialto Theater

April 3-Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim

April 5-Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 8-Oakland CA-Fox Theater

April 11-Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 14-Seattle WA- Moore Theater

April 19-Rockford IL-Coronado Pac

April 23-Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater

April 25-Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater

April 27-St. Charles IL-The Arcada Theater

April 30-North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater

May 2-Cleveland OH-The Agora

May 4-Lancaster PA-American Music Theater

May 7-Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House

May 10-Ridgefield CT -The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12-Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16-Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18-Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center

June 15-Washington DC-Warner Theatre

June 18-Ocala FL-Circle Square Cultural Center

June 20-Clearwater FL-Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 23-Dallas TX-Moody Performance Hall

June 25-Austin TX-Paramount

June 27-San Antonio TX-Tobin Center

July 01-Macon GA-Auditorium

July 05-Farmington PA-Timber Rock Amphitheatre

July 07-Ocean City NJ-Ocean City Music Pier

July 11-Nashville IN-Brown County Music Center

July 13-St. Louis MO-The Factory

