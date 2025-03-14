Jon Pardi Shares Performance Video For New Song 'She Drives Away'

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi "opens the door to his next musical chapter" (American Songwriter) with the release of his heartfelt new song "She Drives Away," from his upcoming fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, set for release on April 11. "She Drives Away" poignantly captures the emotional journey of a father witnessing his daughter grow up and letting her go. Written by Zach Abend, Jimi Bell, Seth Ennis and Jordan Minton and produced by Jay Joyce, it's "one of those simply little slice of life songs that are so synonymous with country music" (Holler).

"'She Drives Away' is a song that I knew I was going to record immediately," said Pardi. "I think most dads of daughters will relate to it, but it reminded me so much of Summer and my journey. From when we started dating, to asking her dad for her hand in marriage, and then having our daughters. Now, I'll go through it from the other side with my daughters. It's a special song, and I'm really excited for people to hear it."

Pardi enlisted renowned producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Lainey Wilson) for HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, spending three dedicated weeks immersed in the studio, crafting each track from the ground up with his touring band handling the majority of the recording. "She Drives Away" follows the release of "super sultry, sexy track" (Whiskey Riff) "Love The Lights Out" and high acclaim of the lead single "Friday Night Heartbreaker." The track pulses with high-octane energy, fusing hard rock influences with Pardi's signature twang, creating a bold and electrifying introduction to the 17-track album. Meanwhile, the title track "Honkytonk Hollywood" sits at the heart of the record, lush and gritty, perfectly capturing the essence of Pardi's grits-and-glitz dual world. The song blends Southern rock swagger with a touch of neon-lit nostalgia, embodying the complexities of his life and mindset-a flawless fusion of down-home grit and Hollywood shine.

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Announces 'Honkytonk Hollywood' Album With Title Song

Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Inaugural Lone Star Smokeout

Watch Jon Pardi's 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' Video

News > Jon Pardi