Justin Hayward & Mike Batt Share New Orchestral Recording Of 'Life In A Northern Town'

(Republic) In a collaboration between some serious British music heavyweights, the voice of The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward has teamed up with singer-songwriter, producer and conductor Mike Batt to create a brand new digital-only 2-track single. The A-side features a vocal and orchestral rendition of 'Life In A Northern Town' - released almost exactly 40 years after the Dream Academy original. Available on 14 March 2025 through Universal, the single's B-side is a new live version of The Moody Blues' 'Hope and Pray' which was recorded in Kent, Ohio as part of Justin's recent 'Blue World' Tour.

Justin Hayward said, "Mike and I have known each other since we were young. I always loved the atmosphere and mood he created, and didn't hesitate when he asked me to be part of his production of Lewis Carroll's 'The Hunting of The Snark' in 1987. Soon we were putting together the album 'Classic Blue', featuring Mike's orchestral arrangements of some of our favourite songs. It was the first time since 'The War Of The Worlds' that I had enjoyed the responsibility of being the featured voice, as opposed to being the writer, the guitar player and arranger of my own songs - and I loved it. Most of the songs were recorded live, with me in the vocal booth, and Mike conducting the London Philharmonic Orchestra playing his gorgeous arrangements. These are the moments we love and live for. The chance to revisit those feelings was an opportunity I wasn't going to pass up. Last year we fixed a new recording session, again with The LPO and with Haydn Bendall engineering. The first release is 'Life in a Northern Town', a song, and a record that was at the top of both our lists of favourites."

Mike Batt added, "When the Dream Academy version came out originally, I had floods of phone calls congratulating me on 'my hit'. People just thought it sounded like me - vocally and arrangement-wise. Of course, I had nothing to do with it - but loved the record. It has always been one that Justin and I have had on our list: to do "one day". One day arrived, a few months ago, and we still had it on top of the list, so we did it! Vocally, this single is basically Justin singing the verses and me singing the choruses. It just turned out that way - whereas the original 'Classic Blue' project was clearly a Justin solo album with me doing backup vocals. The absence of a rhythm section gives more space for the voice to occupy. It also means the arrangement isn't obscured, so you can hear the inner orchestral parts. I do think there's a chemistry we tap into when we work together. I think it's just because we've known each other so long, and we're musically comfortable together".

Justin Hayward and Mike Batt remain tight lipped for now as to what may follow, though they do volunteer that it was a three-hour recording session.

Related Stories

Justin Hayward Expands The Blue World Tour

The Moody Blues Legend Justin Hayward To Host On The Blue Cruise 2024

Justin Hayward Hosting 2023's On The Blues Cruise

The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Releases New EP

News > Justin Hayward