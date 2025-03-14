Kayley Green Explores Range Of Breakup Emotions With 'Broken Heart'

(SMN) Kayley Green today releases "Broken Heart," a track diving headfirst into the many emotions of a heartbreak. With a striking melody, the clever song tells the story of a narrator working through a painful breakup while her ex appears fine, concluding that his lack of emotion must indicate a "Broken Heart" that is unable to grieve their relationship. Green wrote the track with Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers, with Ross Copperman producing the song.

"I grew up listening to artists like Faith Hill and Martina McBride and I always loved how their songs sounded so powerful," Green shared. "That era of country music has really influenced me as an artist so I wanted to channel that energy when I was writing this song! I love how the melody turned out and I think the lyrics really capture the range of emotions you feel after a breakup, especially when the hurt from a breakup feels one sided."

Prior to releasing "Broken Heart," Green recently shared a new love song on Valentine's Day, "This Little Love Of Mine." The song earned praise, with MusicRow Magazine remarking, "She sings with immense verve, and the rockabilly track spits fire. Clap hands and dance along. You'll be forgiven if you hear echoes of 'This Little Light of Mine' in back of the church pews. Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine." The song can be streamed HERE.

Born and raised in Florence, South Carolina, Sony Music Nashville's Kayley Green had her heart set on a career in music from a young age. With iconic female vocalists like Martina McBride and Faith Hill filling up the soundtrack of her childhood, Green got her start singing in church. She continued singing in her teenage years, later cutting her teeth with a weekly gig at a local restaurant and bar while in high school. Eventually moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, Green started playing regularly on Nashville's lower Broadway, further honing her craft as an entertainer.

Green's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence during her sets on Broadway later caught the attention of superstar Keith Urban, who invited her to join him at his upcoming Bridgestone Arena show. Green took the stage to perform "We Were Us" with Urban and cover "Independence Day," with Sony Music Nashville's A&R team taking notice of her talent and eventually signing her to the label. Green began working with producer Ross Copperman shortly after, kicking off the new chapter of her musical journey with track "Live Fast Die Pretty." Known as a "rising country artist" who is "creating quite the buzz online" (Country Now), Green has amassed a loyal fanbase by taking followers behind the scenes of her life on TikTok and Instagram. Green still performs each week during a weekend headline slot at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and is represented by WME for booking.

