Lil Nas X Streaming 'HOTBOX' Video

(Columbia) Without further ado, multi-platinum, chart-topping, award-winning artist Lil Nas X has unveiled his new single "HOTBOX" today via Columbia Records.
The song was produced by his previous collaborators Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Ojivolta and arrives with an official video that was directed by Elias Talbot.
Stream the dynamic, bouncy and steamy single and watch Nas take a dip in a pink pool, turn into a pink transformer, get KO-ed in a pink boxing ring, and frolic through various other hot pink dreamscapes in the official video.
"HOTBOX" marks a pivotal moment in Nas' new DREAMBOY era. This new chapter is infused with joy, self-affirmation, and unapologetically taking up space as the most confident, buoyant, and carefree iteration of himself. "DREAMBOY", "BIG DUMMY", "SWISH" AND "RIGHT THERE" have all come together with "HOTBOX" to establish his exciting return and to show all the dynamic sides of Nas' one-of-a-kind artistry.
