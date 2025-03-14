Miranda Lambert Shares Rarity To Announce Kerosene Vinyl Release

(EBM) Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking major label debut, Kerosene, with a special milestone release. Today, Lambert unveiled the never-before-released "I Don't Love Here Anymore," recorded during the original album sessions, while on April 25 fans can get Kerosene on vinyl for the first time ever.

"This album changed everything for me," Lambert shares of the project named by New York Magazine as one of the year's best debuts across all genres. "It's where my journey truly began, and I can hardly believe it's been 20 years. Releasing Kerosene on vinyl for the first time-and sharing a never-before-heard song from that era-feels incredibly special. I can't wait for y'all to hear it and relive the fire that started it all!"

Kerosene debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon its March 15, 2005 release, eventually gaining Platinum certification by the RIAA and earning praise from AllMusic as a "thoroughly winning debut," with Rolling Stone celebrating "the songs' sustained excellence" when revisiting the project on its 10th anniversary a decade ago.

With the breakthrough album setting the stage for the storied career that followed - including her latest critically-acclaimed project, Postcards from Texas, marking the 10th consecutive Top 10 album for the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history - Variety proclaims that "Whoever the entertainer of the year may be at any given recent point, Lambert has a strong claim on being country's entertainer of the last two decades."

Today's anniversary release follows her latest single "Run," which arrived at Country radio on Feb. 24 with 73 first-week adds. The three-time GRAMMY Award-winner is also set to join Morgan Wallen for several stadium dates of the upcoming I'm The Problem Tour, while headlining sets at festivals and one-off dates this summer including Two Step Inn, Country Stampede, Lakefront Music Fest, Field & Stream Music Fest and more.

