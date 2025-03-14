Moe Bandy Covers 'Heartaches By the Number'

(2911) Moe Bandy releases his latest single, "Heartaches By the Number," to all streaming platforms today. The classic hit, originally made famous by Ray Price, is the newest track from Bandy's highly anticipated new album, 'Songs I Missed', arriving May 2, 2025, from StarVista Music.

With his signature honky-tonk sound and rich, traditional vocals, Bandy brings his heart and spirit to this beloved song, paying tribute to the golden era of country music while making it uniquely his own.

"Ray Price's "Heartaches By The Number" is one of the most recognized songs in country music," shares Moe Bandy. "For those of us who were coming up during that time, it defined us in many ways and remains a popular favorite on every dance floor and honky tonk. I wanted to include it on my new album. I hope you like it!"

"I have been so blessed making a living as an entertainer and meeting so many of my heroes along the way," shares Bandy. "Meeting and becoming good friends with those who paved the way is something you can't describe. I decided it was time to record my version of some of the biggest hits in country music that I wished I could have recorded from the beginning."

One of America's all-time leading classic country music artists, Moe Bandy's long string of hits includes "Bandy The Rodeo Clown," "Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life," "Till I'm Too Old To Die Young," "Americana," "It's A Cheatin' Situation," "Just Good Ol' Boys," "Barstool Mountain," "I Cheated Me Right Out of You," "I Just Started Hatin' Cheatin' Songs Today," "Rodeo Romeo," "You Haven't Heard the Last of Me," "Holding The Bag" and dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs, or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business. He has amassed 10 # 1 hits, 40 Top Ten hits, 5 Gold Albums, won the ACM Song of The Year, the ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year award, the American Video of the Year, and both the ACM and CMA Duet of the Year award.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in the coming weeks:

MAR 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAR 15 - Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas

MAR 22 - Jackson Street Jams / Burnet, Texas (with Wade Hayes)

APR 12 - Texas Pride /Adkins, Texas

APR 26 - Smithville Jamboree /Smithville, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

MAY 02 - Blackhawk Creek Grill / Whitehouse, Texas

MAY 03 - Downtown San Saba / San Saba, Texas

MAY 04 - Devil's Backbone Tavern / Fischer, Texas

JUN 06 - The Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

JUN 07 - 11 Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

JUL 03 - Elk County Rodeo / Moline, Kan.

JUL 04 - Anthony City Lake / Anthony, Kan.

JUL 05 - Wichita Union Stockyards / Wichita, Kan.

JUL 18 - Spencer Theater / Alto, N.M.

AUG 22 - Private Event / Kingsport, Tenn.

OCT 09 - Clay Cooper Theater / Branson, Mo.

JAN 25 - FEB 01 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

