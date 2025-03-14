OK Go Preview 'Adjacent Possible' With Two New Songs

() OK Go have surprised fans with the release of two additional tracks off their forthcoming fifth studio album And the Adjacent Possible. The tracks include the bright, synth-splashed "Take Me with You" released with a psychedelic official visualizer by David McLeod. The second track is the pensive ballad "This Is How It Ends". And the Adjacent Possible will arrive on April 11.

OK Go set the stage for And the Adjacent Possible with the January release of the album's lead single "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" alongside a stunning official music video. Adding to the band's vast catalog of ground-breaking music videos - they've danced on treadmills and with dogs; in time-lapse and slow motion; in zero-gravity, Rube Goldberg machines, and Super Bowl commercials - the clip for "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" features 64 videos on 64 phones laid out as a moving mosaic. The band did more than a thousand takes over the course of eight days, and the final video crams over two hours and twenty minutes of single-take clips into one frame.

The music video for "A Stone Only Rolls Downhill" premiered on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Consequence proclaimed, "Come for the song, stay for the wildly ambitious music video," while Fast Company lauded, "OK Go has reintroduced itself as a creative force with a new video that's a whimsical riff on modern digital life." Apple CEO, Tim Cook tweeted, "OK Go knows how to make an incredible music video!" and Shots declared, "Whenever a new OK Go video drops, the creative community's mixture of anticipation and professional jealousy is palpable." The New York Times praised, "OK Go's latest single - from what will be its first album since 2014 - arrives, as usual, with an ingenious, playful, effort-packed video clip: a kaleidoscopic mosaic of intricately coordinated cellphone videos, directed by the band's lead singer, Damian Kulash. Yet the audio can stand on its own."

Related Stories

OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks

Watch OK Go's 'A Stone Only Rolls Downhill' Video

Jelly Roll's 'I Am Not Okay' Goes Platinum

Jenna Paulette Goes 'Outside' With New Single

News > OK Go