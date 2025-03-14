Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'

(The GreenRoom) Rascal Flatts release the second collaboration from their highly-anticipated album LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS, "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson.
The track marks a poignant reunion of the longtime friends, who take the ACM Song of the Year-winning tune, penned by Phillip White and D. Vincent Williams, to infectiously emotive, genre-bending heights. With award-winning artist Clarkson taking the reins and Rascal Flatts adding delicate harmonies, the anthem still hits home with a soulful, heartbreaking edge 25 years after its initial release.
LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS will be released June 6th via Big Machine Records. Featuring nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits and their latest record-breaking single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers, the new album boasts an eclectic lineup of guest artists from all walks of life, each infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits from the trio's acclaimed catalogue.
Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Track List:
1. "I Dare You" (with Jonas Brothers)
2. "Fast Cars And Freedom" (with Jason Aldean)
3. "My Wish" (with Carly Pearce)
4. "Mayberry" (with Blake Shelton)
5. "Stand" (with Brandon Lake)
6. "Summer Nights" (with Ashley Cooke)
7. "What Hurts The Most" (with Backstreet Boys)
8. "Yours If You Want It" (with Jordan Davis)
9. "Life Is A Highway" (with Lzzy Hale)
10. "I'm Movin' On" (with Kelly Clarkson)
Rascal Flatts Announce 'LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS'
Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour
Rascal Flatts Team With Jonas Brothers For 'I Dare You'
Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more
Deftones Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead- Social Distortion Cancel Tour- more
Day In Pop: Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video- HAIM's 'Relationships' Video- Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour- more
Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'- Jon Pardi Shares Performance Video For New Song 'She Drives Away'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Envy Of None Premiere 'The Story' Video
Dead Rabbitts Get REDEFINED With Album Release
OK Go Preview 'Adjacent Possible' With Two New Songs
Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom Plot Hit & Run Tour
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin
Grateful Dead Announce Massive Box Set Of Unreleased Material
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium Gearing Up For The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour
Shinedown's Brent Smith Sends Kudos To Billy Morrison Over Ozzy Collaboration Becoming A Hit