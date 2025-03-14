Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'

(The GreenRoom) Rascal Flatts release the second collaboration from their highly-anticipated album LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS, "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson.

The track marks a poignant reunion of the longtime friends, who take the ACM Song of the Year-winning tune, penned by Phillip White and D. Vincent Williams, to infectiously emotive, genre-bending heights. With award-winning artist Clarkson taking the reins and Rascal Flatts adding delicate harmonies, the anthem still hits home with a soulful, heartbreaking edge 25 years after its initial release.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS will be released June 6th via Big Machine Records. Featuring nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits and their latest record-breaking single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers, the new album boasts an eclectic lineup of guest artists from all walks of life, each infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits from the trio's acclaimed catalogue.

Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Track List:

1. "I Dare You" (with Jonas Brothers)

2. "Fast Cars And Freedom" (with Jason Aldean)

3. "My Wish" (with Carly Pearce)

4. "Mayberry" (with Blake Shelton)

5. "Stand" (with Brandon Lake)

6. "Summer Nights" (with Ashley Cooke)

7. "What Hurts The Most" (with Backstreet Boys)

8. "Yours If You Want It" (with Jordan Davis)

9. "Life Is A Highway" (with Lzzy Hale)

10. "I'm Movin' On" (with Kelly Clarkson)

Related Stories

Rascal Flatts Announce 'LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS'

Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour

Rascal Flatts Team With Jonas Brothers For 'I Dare You'

Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week

News > Rascal Flatts