Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'What Are You Gonna Do Now?' Video

(PPR) Joanne Shaw Taylor continues the electrifying rollout of her forthcoming album Black & Gold with the release of her powerful new single, "What Are You Gonna Do Now?"-available now via Journeyman Records. A song born from personal experience, it finds Joanne at her most fearless and unfiltered, turning past pain into a searing blues-rock anthem of defiance and closure.
"I was unfortunate enough some years ago to have a brief relationship with a terrible narcissist," Joanne shares. "I've never really spoken much about it and certainly never addressed it in my music. For anyone who's ever been in that position, you'll understand how damaging that kind of mental abuse can be. I think I've never been brave enough to write about them before as I was genuinely scared of them. I'm not now-screw them. If you don't want someone to write a song about you being a terrible person, don't be a terrible person."
Driven by a relentless groove and razor-sharp lyricism, "What Are You Gonna Do Now?" tears through deception and manipulation with unshakable confidence. Joanne's commanding vocals cut through the mix as she sings, "Here you come again, with a story to spin... I just woke up screaming from a nightmare you had me believing." The song smolders with tension before erupting into her signature fiery guitar work-an unmistakable declaration that she's taken back control.
Set for release on June 13th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, Black & Gold blends the grit of classic blues-rock with modern influences, spanning soulful Americana to high-voltage indie-rock. With each new single, Joanne continues to push her craft forward, proving why she remains one of the most dynamic voices in contemporary blues.
Joanne will bring Black & Gold to life on stage during her 2025 U.S. Spring Tour, including a highly anticipated run with Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X from March 21-26. Fans can expect a high-energy set filled with new material and timeless favorites, delivered with the raw emotion and electrifying presence that have become her trademark.
