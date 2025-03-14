Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video

(Atlantic) Lizzo serves up her new single, "Still Bad", available now on all streaming platforms via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records along with the official music video directed by Collin Tilley.
Lizzo remains as unapologetic as ever on the enthusiastic and self-assured anthem. A thumping bass line sets the tempo for the track between pulsating eighties-style keys and head-nodding claps.
She comes to a realization on the chorus, "I don't need him. I need a drink," giving way to fiery funk guitar. Embracing confidence, charisma, and her power, she incites an irresistible chant, "After everything, I'm still surviving and I'm still bad, baby, so bitch I can't complain." The music video translates this energy to the screen!
She's not just "Still Bad;" there's no one badder in 2025... The track lands in the wake of "Love In Real Life," which took flight as her first solo release in three years since 2022. Its Colin Tilley-directed music video has already amassed over 7 million YouTube views and counting, while the song has posted up north of 2 million Spotify streams so far.
