Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'For Recreational Use Only'

(BBR) After nearly four years since his last studio album, Blake Shelton is back with For Recreational Use Only, his highly anticipated debut for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, set for release May 9.

Leading the charge is the Top 10 hit single "Texas," which has already resonated with fans and country radio alike, with People Magazine describing it as "rollicking."

"It's been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life," said Shelton. "Scott (Hendricks) and I have been working on this music for years, and I'm beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

The song "Let Him In Anyway," available today, offers another powerful preview of the album. The emotionally gripping ballad tells the story of a man hoping for divine forgiveness for a lost friend who was just shy of redemption.

"'Let Him In Anyway' is one of the most powerful songs I've ever had the chance to record," said Shelton. "Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I've never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It's an honor to bring it to life, and I'm incredibly proud of the record we made."

Spanning 12 tracks, For Recreational Use Only captures life's highs and lows with authentic storytelling, raw emotion, and unforgettable melodies. The album also features special guest appearances from superstar Gwen Stefani, country legend John Anderson, and longtime friend and tourmate Craig Morgan.

Currently on the road with his sold-out Friends & Heroes Tour, Shelton is joined by an all-star lineup, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts. The tour is more than just a concert-it's a magical, multigenerational celebration of country music, bringing together legendary voices and rising stars for an unforgettable night of music and storytelling.

With For Recreational Use Only, Blake Shelton reaffirms his place as one of country music's most compelling voices, delivering a deeply personal and universally resonant album.

For Recreational Use Only Tracklist:

1. Stay Country or Die Tryin' - (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)

2. Texas - (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)

3. Hangin' On (feat. Gwen Stefani) - (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)

4. Strangers - (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)

5. Let Him In Anyway - (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)

6. Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan) - (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)

7. Life's Been Comin' Too Fast - (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)

8. Don't Mississippi - (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)

9. All of My Love - (Colton Swon, Zach Swon)

10. Cold Can - (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)

11. The Keys - (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)

12. Years (feat. John Anderson) - (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)

Related Stories

Emily Ann Roberts Releasing New Single 'Scratching Out A Living'

Blake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour

Craig Morgan Delivers 'American Soundtrack' As He Hits The Road With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency

News > Blake Shelton