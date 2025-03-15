BTS Star j-hope Announces New Single and Video 'Mona Lisa'

() j-hope of 21st-century pop icons BTS is set to release a new solo single, "MONA LISA," along with an accompanying music video on March 21. The track continues the undeniable wide appeal of his recent track "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," further connecting with audiences worldwide.

"MONA LISA" is a hip-hop/R&B love song and a tribute to celebrating one's unique beauty. The track seamlessly blends a groovy rhythm with a funky chord progression with its title inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's iconic masterpiece. It explores an infatuation towards a person whose beauty is one of a kind, delving deeper into the essence of attraction. It conveys that what truly moves someone is, not external beauty, but rather the distinctive characteristics that make each person special. j-hope seamlessly fuses hip-hop and R&B with a catchy, danceable groove and smooth, easy-listening melodies, creating a sound that feels both fresh and timeless. With its smooth melodies and evocative lyrics, the global trendsetter commands the track, exuding a sophisticated bravado and irresistibly sensual allure.

j-hope premiered "MONA LISA" with a first-ever live performance during the Brooklyn stop of his first solo world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE in North America' at Barclays Center on March 13 & 14. The roars of the audience filled the venue as they cheered to the new single and his signature energetic performance that cemented his status as one of the most celebrated performers in demand. Kicking off the North American leg in Brooklyn, j-hope will make his way to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, with a final stop in Los Angeles to headline BMO Stadium on April 4 & 6. The finale shows will mark his solo stadium debut and make him the first South Korean solo artist to headline a US stadium.

The new track follows "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," released on March 7, which combines the most beloved elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, with its universal theme of love, having all the makings of a chart-ready hit . The global icon also made his solo U.S. TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11, delivering an unforgettable performance with Miguel that drew massive cheers from the audience. Before taking the stage, j-hope surprised viewers by joining Jimmy during his monologue for a playful dance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

