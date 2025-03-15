Buried Realm Recruits Christopher Amott For 'Futuristic Hollow Nation'

(CSM) Buried Realm, the boundary-pushing melodic death metal project led by Josh Dummer, proudly unveils their latest single and lyric video, "Futuristic Hollow Nation," from their upcoming album The Dormant Darkness. This new track, featuring Christopher Amott, is a profound exploration of emotional isolation and existential void, set to the backdrop of the band's darkest and most intense soundscapes yet.

Josh Dummer shares insights into the creation of the single: "When I started working on 'Futuristic Hollow Nation,' I was driven by a heavy riff that demanded a tuning lower than any of my usual setups could handle. After discovering a baritone guitar from Solar, I knew it was the missing piece needed to give life to the deep, resonant sound I envisioned. This same guitar was instrumental in crafting the album's title track as well."

The track underwent various transformations, especially in its chorus and bridge, thanks to a collaboration with Christian, a fellow musician. Together, they reimagined these sections to enhance the song's impact and memorability. The result is a chorus that captures the essence of the track's haunting theme, elevated by the striking blend of industrial and cinematic orchestration.

"Futuristic Hollow Nation" delves into the chilling notion of emotional isolation where time creates an irreversible rift, leaving individuals disconnected from their past and devoid of future connections. The lyrics and music together paint a vivid picture of a desolate existence, where hope and meaning collapse into a haunting, mechanical void.

The lyric video accompanying "Futuristic Hollow Nation" enhances this narrative, intertwining visuals that reflect the album's artwork and the song's themes, creating a powerful and immersive experience for listeners.

"Futuristic Hollow Nation" is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the lyric video accessible on YouTube and other video services. This release is a testament to BURIED REALM's commitment to exploring deep, reflective themes through complex musical and lyrical compositions.

The upcoming album The Dormant Darkness is not just a collection of songs but a showcase of global metal talent, featuring an impressive lineup of guest artists:

Bjorn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK) on tracks "Human Code" and "Where the Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II"

Christian Alvestam (ex-SCAR SYMMETRY) on tracks "Bloodline Artifice," "Futuristic Hollow Nation," "Jaws of the Abyss," and "The Dormant Darkness"

Christopher Amott (ex-ARCH ENEMY/ ex-DARK TRANQUILLITY) on "Futuristic Hollow Nation"

Daniel Freyberg (ex-CHILDREN OF BODOM) on "A Futile Endeavor"

Dean Arnold (ex-VITAL REMAINS) on "Bloodline Artifice"

Francesco Ferrini (FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) with orchestration and additional synth across the album

Gus G (ex-OZZY OSBOURNE/FIREWIND) on "The Dormant Darkness"

Heikki Saari (FINNTROLL) with drums throughout the album

Per Nilsson (SCAR SYMMETRY) on "Human Code"

The Dormant Darkness marks a significant milestone in the band's over a decade-long journey in the melodic death metal scene. This album, deeply personal and dynamic, showcases a blend of raw emotion and technical precision, with contributions from an impressive roster of guest artists, enhancing its complexity and reach.

The album opens with "Bloodline Artifice," setting a powerful tone with themes of betrayal and corrupted innocence. It progresses through tracks like "Futuristic Hollow Nation," exploring themes of isolation, and "Human Code," a high-energy anthem featuring Björn Strid. The mood shifts with "A Futile Endeavor," delving into regret and loss, while the centerpiece, "Where the Armless Phantoms Glide, Pt. II," presents a transformation into a cinematic masterpiece with intense orchestration and emotive vocals.

"Ophidian Dreams" offers a brooding, atmospheric experience, and "Jaws of the Abyss" highlights a collaboration with Christian Älvestam, integrating clean vocals and growls. The album concludes with "The Dormant Darkness," a triumphant finale embodying the album's collaborative spirit and showcasing guest solos and dynamic performances.

Overall, The Dormant Darkness represents a new chapter of creative exploration for Josh Dummer and BURIED REALM, celebrating the band's evolution, artistic growth, and the collaborative spirit within the modern metal landscape.

