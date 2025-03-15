Carly Pearce Delivers 'hummingbird: no rain, no flowers'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce releases hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, a deluxe version of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album hummingbird with five new tracks, via Big Machine Records. Listen here.

Co-produced by Carly, hummingbird: no rain, no flowers extends her hummingbird era of growth through authentic storytelling and traditional country musicality. In addition to the original 14 tracks including the GRAMMY-nominated lead single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton and the current blazing single "truck on fire," the expanded album features three never-before-heard songs - "if looks could kill," "heart first" and "no rain" - as well as two new acoustic Vevo takes on fan favorites "oklahoma" and "things i don't chase."

Of the new tracks, Carly said: "What I hope that fans get out of this entire chapter in my story is that you can go through hard things and be better for them, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Getting to play some of these new songs live on the road has shown me that we are all going through the same things in life and we all need to feel sunshine after the storm."

Carly teased the "infectious" (Holler) new song "if looks could kill" on social media earlier this week, explaining how she wrote it for "anyone who has ever had a hard time watching someone they loved move on." She released the reflective but optimistic "no rain" on February 21 when she announced the deluxe and instantly received praise with Billboard calling it a "much-needed balm for society's trying times," MusicRow lauding it as "excellent" and "simply poetic," and Entertainment Focus applauding how it closes her hummingbird era "in fine style."

Released last summer, critics praised hummingbird with Billboard naming it one of the best albums of 2024, Rolling Stone proclaiming it "masterful," American Songwriter calling it "a stellar album" and The New York Times hailing Carly as a "country star with a flair for good, old fashioned craftsmanship."

Carly is fresh off an impressive run of sold-out shows in the UK and Ireland on her 40+ date headline hummingbird world tour where her live performance prowess has been heralded by critics, saying:

"one of country music's modern-day icons...truly phenomenal from start to finish Pearce delivered a breathtaking set" - Music and Tour News

