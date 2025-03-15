Coheed and Cambria Unleash 'The Father of Make Believe'

() Coheed and Cambria releases their monumental 10th studio album, The Father of Make Believe, via Virgin Music Group. The Father of Make Believe includes the previously shared singles "Goodbye, Sunshine," which arrived earlier this week, "Blind Side Sonny," "Searching For Tomorrow" and "Someone Who Can," which is currently in the top 25 on the alternative rock radio charts. Additionally, Coheed and Cambria will receive the key to the city of their hometown Nyack, New York on April 13th.

Earlier this week, Coheed and Cambria celebrated the release of The Father of Make Believe with an intimate show at New York City's Irving Plaza, which streamed live on VEEPS worldwide.

The Father of Make Believe carves out new sonic territory amidst all of the wailing guitars, drums that crack like fireworks, and vocalist and primary guitarist Claudio Sanchez's aching, powerful voice that centers us through moments both placid and pinwheeling. Narratively, The Father of Make Believe continues the story of The Amory Wars / Vaxis universe, following Coheed and Cambria's 2022 album Vaxis Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind. But where the set really forges new ground is in how Sanchez embraces the role of main character. He's often used epic songcraft to mask the stories he wanted to tell: reflections on an addicted father, memories of his beloved grandfather, concern about raising a child in a cruel world, hopes and fears around the love of his life. This time, he's writing more directly about his life and, especially, his unusual career. Sanchez is the Father of Make Believe, gazing down upon this world he's wrought. Stream the album here

