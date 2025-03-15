Dylan Marlowe Shares Heartfelt Single 'Picture Perfect'

(SMN) Dylan Marlowe releases heartfelt song, "Picture Perfect." The relatable track captures the excitement of dreaming about a future with one's significant other, including special milestones like starting a family and building a home together. Complete with a feel-good melody to match the vivid lyrics, Marlowe wrote the mid-tempo track with Dallas Davidson, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, who also produced the track.

"I'm in that season of life where me and my wife Nat have been thinking about kids and farms and the stuff you never think you're ready for in life until this point," Marlowe shared. "'Picture Perfect' is the perfect song to capture exactly that! I wrote it with Seth, Joe, and Dallas. I've written so many songs with these guys and they are so talented, I couldn't think of a better group of dudes to help put this song together. I know there's a million other people going through this same season so I hope y'all can relate to this one!"

The rising star also recently wrapped his headlining "Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour," giving Taste of Country a behind-the-scenes look at his life on the road. This April, Marlowe and fellow country artist Conner Smith will kick off their co-headlining "Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour" featuring dates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. Marlowe will then join Bailey Zimmerman as an opener on Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour."

Additionally, Marlowe kicked off 2025 by scoring his first No. One single at country radio with song "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Scott (Columbia Nash/Curb/PIA). Written by Marlowe, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, the song was also certified gold by the RIAA.

