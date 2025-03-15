FattMack And Lil Tony 'Hit It' With New Collaboration

(Out Of Office) FattMack, the 19-year-old rapper from Mobile, Alabama, has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "Hit It", featuring Lil Tony, today. Accompanying the release is a laid-back, visually captivating music video that complements the track's vibe with its chill atmosphere and smooth, cinematic shots.

"Hit It" showcases FattMack's unmistakable style, combining sharp, impactful lyrics with infectious hooks and a hard-hitting beat. The single serves as a powerful follow-up to his rapidly growing catalog, building anticipation for more music to come. The official music video, premiering alongside the track, adds a relaxed yet engaging visual layer to the song, with its easygoing vibe and storytelling that perfectly matches the laid-back tone of the track.

FattMack's rise to prominence has been meteoric. He is currently accumulating 2.6 million streams weekly and has surpassed 60.4 million total global streams to date. His previous project, "TMK" (released in November 2024), has already garnered over 11.1 million streams, and in just four months, FattMack has nearly tripled his growth across streaming platforms. As his momentum continues to build, FattMack is gearing up for a major career milestone: a performance at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, further solidifying his status as a rising star to watch.

Known for his ability to channel personal life experiences into his music, FattMack embraces his transformative journey-both physically and artistically. His stage name is a nod to the challenges he's overcome, having once weighed around 300 pounds. With the release of "Hit It" and his steadily growing fanbase, FattMack is cementing himself as an undeniable force in the rap scene.

The release of "Hit It" ft. Lil Tony is just the latest in a string of successful drops from FattMack, and his momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can expect more high-energy releases as FattMack gears up for an even bigger 2025.

Related Stories

News > FattMack