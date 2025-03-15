Lisa Thornqvist Delivers The 'Big Hurt'

(PN) Lisa Thornqvist releases a new country-pop single, "Big Hurt." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. An established performer, Thornqvist has performed around the globe.
From Sweden to England, to Argentina, to the United States, Thornqvist shared her beautiful and smooth voice with listeners by performing country songs at local open mics, but starting with this single, she is looking to share her heart with the world through original music.
"Big Hurt" shares a vulnerable piece of sadness with listeners. Thornqvist's vocals, paired with the gorgeous guitars, keys, and violin, leave listeners with chills. With lyrics such as "Big Hurt / When you feel so bad you can't even cry / every single moment asking yourself why / You had to say goodbye," Thornqvist is able to share a relatable and vulnerable feeling with listeners in a simplistic but beautiful way.
Inspired by Sugarland, Little Big Town, and more, Lisa Thornqvist is sure to be the next big thing in country music. This debut single is just the beginning, so add this song to your playlist so you can say you knew her when.
Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage- ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons- more
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more
Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video- Stream Gwen Stefani's Expanded 'Bouquet' Deluxe Version- Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences'- more
Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'For Recreational Use Only'- Dylan Marlowe Shares Heartfelt Single 'Picture Perfect'- Morgan Wade- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons
Coheed and Cambria Unleash 'The Father of Make Believe'
Who On Earth Deliver 'Smoke & Mirrors'
Our Mirage Go Heavier With Christopher Kristensen On 'Don't Talk'
Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage
ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video
Watch Indecent Behavior's 'Shoot' Video
Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'