Lisa Thornqvist Delivers The 'Big Hurt'

(PN) Lisa Thornqvist releases a new country-pop single, "Big Hurt." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. An established performer, Thornqvist has performed around the globe.

From Sweden to England, to Argentina, to the United States, Thornqvist shared her beautiful and smooth voice with listeners by performing country songs at local open mics, but starting with this single, she is looking to share her heart with the world through original music.

"Big Hurt" shares a vulnerable piece of sadness with listeners. Thornqvist's vocals, paired with the gorgeous guitars, keys, and violin, leave listeners with chills. With lyrics such as "Big Hurt / When you feel so bad you can't even cry / every single moment asking yourself why / You had to say goodbye," Thornqvist is able to share a relatable and vulnerable feeling with listeners in a simplistic but beautiful way.

Inspired by Sugarland, Little Big Town, and more, Lisa Thornqvist is sure to be the next big thing in country music. This debut single is just the beginning, so add this song to your playlist so you can say you knew her when.

