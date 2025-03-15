Morgan Wade Takes Fans To 'East Coast' With New Song

(fcc) Morgan Wade has released her brand new single "East Coast." Showcasing Morgan's songwriting prowess, the new single is a masterclass in storytelling and sentiment. The deeply reflective ballad gives listeners a taste of what's to come from the country singer, solidifying her staying power in the genre and a major artist-to-watch. A fan favorite during her live shows across the country, the single finally arrives alongside an accompanying music video, aptly filmed on the coastline with powerful imagery.

An exploration of heartbreak and loss, "East Coast" chronicles the fallout of a former love and grapples with the feelings of darkness that accompany it. "I'm gonna drive to the coast/Drown myself in the sea," Morgan laments, "You know I love you most/But you took the life out of me." With lyrical depth and powerful vocals, Morgan perfectly captures the enduring pain of moving on from a past relationship.

"East Coast" is Morgan's first look at her forthcoming new music and follows her most recent album, Obsessed, released late last year. The project arrived as a solo-written opus, which No Depression celebrated, "She's without a doubt one of the finest singers in country and Americana music today, and this album is her best yet." The 14-track LP pared things back to the essence of who she is as a musician, storyteller, and human. Obsessed followed her debut Reckless (which Rolling Stone declared the Best Country Album of the Year upon release) and sophomore effort Psychopath, which was spotlighted by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People, Tennessean, Variety, and many more.

Morgan is currently in the midst of her headlining Obsessed tour that made stops in major cities earlier this month including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago, as well as an engagement in New York City tonight. The tour will conclude this weekend on March 16th in Boston, MA. This summer, Morgan will hit the road with rock group Shinedown as support on their cross-country tour.

