Poiison Goes 'Antisocial' With New Single

(PR) Rising genre-blending artist Poiison is back with her latest single, "Antisocial," a mesmerizing and defiant anthem that explores self-preservation, independence, and the need to move in solitude. With haunting production and sharp, introspective lyricism, Poiison continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop, R&B, and alternative influences.

A Queens, NY native, Poiison's deep-rooted musical background is evident in her artistry. She first found her rhythm as a drummer in church at just eight years old, later stepping into the spotlight in her school's musical by fifth grade. Since then, she has sold out shows, headlined the "You Could Die From This" tour, opened for 50 Cent, and collaborated with Styles P, Sha Money XL, and Cash Cobain.

"Antisocial" is a brooding, hypnotic track that blends Poiison's signature moody aesthetic with bold, unapologetic storytelling. The song delves into the complexities of fame, trust, and maintaining peace in a chaotic world. Taking inspiration from Madonna, Sade, Rick James, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott, Poiison crafts a sound that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

"This record is for anyone who moves on their own terms," says Poiison. "I wanted to capture that feeling of shutting out the noise and protecting your energy-because not everyone deserves access to you."

With "Antisocial," Poiison once again proves why she's one of the most compelling new voices in the game, blending raw emotion with captivating sonics to create a track that resonates long after the beat fades.

