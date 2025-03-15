Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'

(FP) Ronnie Romero is thrilled to announce the release of his new album, 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival', set for release on May 23, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

'Live At Rock Imperium Festival' sees ROMERO delivering an impressive musical performance in front of a huge passionate audience, in one of the biggest European festivals, the Spanish Rock Imperium Festival, including songs from his first solo album and some other highlights like today's single, the Dio cover "Rainbow In The Dark", which is out now and accompanied by a live video.

He had this to say, "'Rainbow In The Dark' is one of those songs we have on the setlist that we really enjoy playing and singing along with every audience! I also want to show appreciation to one of the most important rock singers in history, Ronnie James Dio. This is my humble and respectful tribute to the influence he has always had on my singing and the way to approach life as a musician and rock lover! Long Live Dio!!"

The tracklist is mostly based on RONNIE's latest solo album 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters', which marks the first time that ROMERO has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on.

Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero. While these 'firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. ROMERO's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Commenting on 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival', Romero states: "I really wanted to have a live album out, to show everybody how much I enjoy playing music and the capabilities of the musicians I have by my side! It is also a step forward in my solo career. And no better place than my beloved Rock Imperium Festival in Spain! Thanks a lot to Frontiers Music, Manu Giménez, Andy C, and my band for making this possible! I hope that everyone will enjoy this performance!"

