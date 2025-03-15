Tedashii Changes Things Up With 'Heavy Heart'

(Reach Records) Following singles with Billboard-charting artist Sam Rivera & award-winning Jordin Sparks, Tedashii lands his 3rd single of the year, "Heavy Heart." "Heavy Heart" reveals the agony of internal turmoil and a resilience to persevere despite overwhelming challenges. In a fresh pop-indie rock rap track reminiscent of the 2000s, Tedashii continues to explore new sounds and the mountain and valleys of mental health.

"Ever since the loss of my son, every moment with my music has been influenced by him," says Tedashii. "This song is a continuation of my journey through the losses in my life."

Tedashii is a tenured artist, musician, public speaker, writer, and communicator burdened to see people become who they were born to be. Growing up in Texas on the fringes of society, family and football were everything - then he found faith. With this faith, he ventured into vocational ministry and eventually artistry as a member of the 116 Life on Reach Records. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a dual Bachelor's degree in Anthropology and Sociology to further his ambitions to reach those beyond his city limits.

For the last twenty years he's devoted his life to encouraging others to find their identity in God and leading a movement of unashamed believers who desire to engage the world for His glory. He is the founder of the Chase Foundation-an organization to serve families who have lost children by being a present help for future hope, the originator of Chase Wellness, the CEO of Unashamed Ministries, and the host of his podcast The Dash. Tedashii and his wife (Danielle) live in Atlanta, GA and are the proud parents of four amazing boys.

Related Stories

Tedashii Debuts New Sound With 'Tis The Season'

News > Tedashii