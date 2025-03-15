(AS) After performing at Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and shows with Neck Deep and Zebrahead, pop punk rising stars Indecent Behavior have released the video for "Shoot," a thought-provoking new single.
"Shoot" is a song about the brutal reality of violence - about spilled blood, lost lives, and about people who disappear before they even understand why they are fighting. It's a song full of energy, anger, and despair. It's a song that asks the questions that everyone should ask themselves: For what? Why? And when will it finally end?
"We are confronted with war every day," says singer Henrik Bergmann. "We hear stories of heroes and victors, glory, and honor. But are there any winners in war? While bombs and gunfire fall, people lose everything - their homes, their families, their memories. Nothing but destruction is left behind, while hopes sink into the dust. And all because people find themselves on opposite sides - not by their own choice, but simply because they were born in a different place."
Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage- Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary- more
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more
Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video- Stream Gwen Stefani's Expanded 'Bouquet' Deluxe Version- Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences'- more
Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'For Recreational Use Only'- Dierks Bentley Recruits Stephen Wilson Jr For 'Cold Beer Can'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video
Watch Indecent Behavior's 'Shoot' Video
Ronnie Romero Previews Live Album With Cover Of Dio's 'Rainbow In The Dark'
Buried Realm Recruits Christopher Amott For 'Futuristic Hollow Nation'
Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'What Are You Gonna Do Now?' Video
Justin Hayward & Mike Batt Share New Orchestral Recording Of 'Life In A Northern Town'
Heart Attack Man Release 'The Gallows' Lyric Video
Eric Johanson Releasing 'Live In Mississippi'