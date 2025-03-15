Watch Indecent Behavior's 'Shoot' Video

(AS) After performing at Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and shows with Neck Deep and Zebrahead, pop punk rising stars Indecent Behavior have released the video for "Shoot," a thought-provoking new single.

"Shoot" is a song about the brutal reality of violence - about spilled blood, lost lives, and about people who disappear before they even understand why they are fighting. It's a song full of energy, anger, and despair. It's a song that asks the questions that everyone should ask themselves: For what? Why? And when will it finally end?

"We are confronted with war every day," says singer Henrik Bergmann. "We hear stories of heroes and victors, glory, and honor. But are there any winners in war? While bombs and gunfire fall, people lose everything - their homes, their families, their memories. Nothing but destruction is left behind, while hopes sink into the dust. And all because people find themselves on opposite sides - not by their own choice, but simply because they were born in a different place."

