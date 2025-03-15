ZZ Ward Streaming 'Liberation' Video

(PPR) ZZ Ward unleashes Liberation, her long-awaited new album and first full-length release under the storied Sun Records banner. A raw, blues-infused statement of artistic freedom, Liberation is a return to ZZ's roots-an album that encapsulates her journey of self-discovery, motherhood, and reclaiming her place as a powerful blues artist. To mark the release, she also shares the striking music video for the album's title track, "Liberation," shot almost entirely on the streets of Los Angeles and directed by Adam Ward.

"I didn't plan to make a blues album about motherhood, it just sort of happened naturally," ZZ shares. "I've always written to get through things in life. Suddenly, I was faced with a new job that's 24/7 with no breaks, and that's what I wrote about. But when you get tested, you discover who you are, and this album comes from a feeling of empowerment."

On Liberation, ZZ fully embraces her lifelong love for the blues, crafting a record that blends gritty Chicago blues, foot-stomping Delta blues, rootsy garage rock, and vintage soul. The album features both original material and reimagined blues classics, done in ZZ's singular way. Working alongside multi-platinum producer Ryan Spraker (Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Weezer, In This Moment), ZZ carved out a space for herself free from the pressures of a major label, creating music that reflects her most authentic self.

Anchoring the album is its title track, "Liberation," a soul-drenched ballad that recalls the emotional depth of Etta James and Nina Simone. Built on lush instrumentation and ZZ's signature powerhouse vocals, the song is an anthem of self-reclamation. "Years ago somebody said to me, 'you know what you want to do with your music, yet you always look to men to give you the okay,'" ZZ reveals. "This song, and this album, came from this feeling of not being that little girl asking for permission to do the music that's in my heart."

Directed by Adam Ward, the "Liberation" music video brings these themes to life against the raw, electric backdrop of Los Angeles. Shot on the city's streets, the video captures ZZ in motion-bold, unfiltered, and unapologetically free.

For ZZ, signing with Sun Records for this new era felt like fate. "It was the perfect alignment for me-Howlin' Wolf recorded for Sun!" she enthuses. The label, a vanguard of Americana and blues, provides the perfect home for Liberation, an album that honors ZZ's musical heroes while forging new ground.

The album also includes standout tracks like "Love Alive," an emotionally raw blues anthem about keeping love strong through life's challenges, and "Naked in the Jungle," a gritty, Creedence Clearwater Revival-inspired track that captures the chaos and exhaustion of new motherhood. Each song reflects a different facet of ZZ's journey-self-discovery, resilience, and the highs and lows of transformation.

With Liberation now out in the world, ZZ Ward is gearing up for a major coast-to-coast tour, bringing her electrifying live performances to fans across the country. The tour includes stops at major outposts including some uniquely intimate settings for her with City Wineries in cities like: NYC, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring songs from Liberation alongside favorites from her past albums.

