Anthony Gomes Declares 'Praise the Loud' With New Video

(PFA) Anthony Gomes is set to release his new album, Praise the Loud, on April 25, 2025, through Rat Pak Records. The highly anticipated album - Gomes' 14th studio album - is a powerful mix of electrifying blues and hard-hitting rock.
The 12-track collection of all new material showcases the evolution of Anthony Gomes as a guitar player as well as a songwriter. The announcement of Praise The Loud is being led by the release of the first single and title track, "Praise the Loud." The single is accompanied by an official music video.
Coming off an incredible year of live performances, Gomes has been making waves across the global blues scene. He recently returned from a sold-out January tour in Europe, which included stops in Belfast, Northern Ireland; Newcastle and Edinburgh, Scotland; and Fredericia, Denmark. Additionally, he headlined the January Blues Festival in London alongside Ana Popovic, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and more. While in London, Anthony Gomes was invited to perform at a private event in the U.S. Embassy for dignitaries, employees, and the Canadian Ambassador.
With over 90 performances in 2024, Anthony Gomes is set for an even bigger year in 2025, with 125 shows already scheduled worldwide and more to be announced. Festival highlights include headlining performances at:
● Open Air Blues Festival in Brezoi, Romania (July) - sharing the stage with Beth Hart, Orianthi, The Animals, and more. Fargo Blues Festival in North Dakota.
Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room
Mar 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Taverna Costera
Mar 22 - Toronto, ON - The El Mocambo
Mar 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
Mar 29 - Canton, OH - The Auricle Venue & Bar
Mar 30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
Apr 04 - Englewood, CO - Moe's Original BBQ
Apr 11 - Woonsocket, RI - Chan's (Sold Out)
Apr 12 - Woonsocket, RI - Chan's (Sold Out)
Apr 13 - West Yarmouth, MA - The Music Room
Apr 18 - Burlington, IA - The Washington
May 02 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison
May 03 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
May 16 - Buffalo, NY - The Caz
May 17 - Goodwood, ON - Goodwood Community Centre
May 29 - Springfield, MO - Southbound Bar & Grill
May 30 - St. Peters, MO - Diamond Music Hall
May 31 - West Dundee, IL - Rookies Rochaus
Jun 03 - St. Augustine, FL - Café Eleven
Jun 04 - St. Augustine, FL - Café Eleven
Jun 06 - Sarasota, FL - Joyland
Jun 07 - Sanford, FL - The Alley
Jun 08 - Boca Raton, FL - Crazy Uncle Mike's
Jun 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fallser Club
Jun 21 - Versailles, OH - BMI Event Center
Aug 01 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues Festival 2025
