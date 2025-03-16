Dorothy Unleashes New Album 'The Way'

(Atom Splitter) Dorothy is back, unleashing her highly anticipated new album, The Way. The album has already garnered widespread acclaim, earning praise from Rolling Stone, MTV, Revolver, Us Weekly, Forbes, INKED, Outburn, and more - solidifying Dorothy as a rising force in modern rock.

Pre-release singles "MUD," "Devil I Know," "I Come Alive," and "Tombstone Town," featuring guitar legend Slash, have further elevated her position among rock's elite. "Tombstone Town" is currently climbing the Active Rock charts, sitting in the Top 20 and continuing to gain momentum. The video is at No. 4 on VEVO's chart.

Today, Dorothy spotlights "Superhuman" as the album's release day focus track, a soaring anthem that captures the raw emotion and resilience woven throughout The Way. With soul-stirring vocals and thunderous instrumentation, "Superhuman" showcases Dorothy's ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally anthemic - a defining trait of her artistry. Listen here.

Executive produced by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Halestorm, Daughtry), The Way is a bold, unfiltered journey through themes of self-discovery, resilience, and redemption. Dorothy's signature blend of raw energy, soulful grit, genre-blending influences, and powerhouse vocals make this her most compelling work yet.

As a woman in rock, Dorothy continues to break barriers in a genre historically dominated by men, proving that ferocity, authenticity, and sheer talent know no gender. With The Way, she cements her place among rock's most formidable voices, standing alongside the greats while carving out her own lane.

Beyond the rock world, The Way is resonating across genres. The album landed on key playlists, including Hard Rock, Volume, and Heavy Queens (Spotify) and Breaking Hard Rock and New In Rock(Apple Music). Dorothy also made waves in country, with "Tombstone Town" earning spots on Country Rocks (Spotify) and New In Country (Apple Music), showcasing her ability to transcend boundaries while staying true to her gritty, unapologetic sound.

Dorothy shares, "This album is a love letter to the fans. I'm letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we'll help each other find the way - even if we get lost at times."

This spring, Dorothy will hit the road for a headlining tour, including major festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Boardwalk Rock. The tour kicks off on April 16 in Nashville.

DOROTHY ON TOUR:

WITH CORY MARKS (4/16 - 5/2):

WITH RETURN TO DUST (5/11-5/15):

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

3/29 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

4/16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4/18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

4/19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

4/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

4/22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4/25 - Council Buffs, IA - Stir Cove/Whiskey Roadhouse

4/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

4/27 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

4/29 - Denver, CO - Oriental

5/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel

5/3 - Phoenix, AZ - UFest*

5/6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

5/10 - Camden, NJ - WMMR*BBQ*

5/11 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson

5/13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

5/15 - Destin, FL - Club LA

5/16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/18 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock*

*FESTIVAL

Related Stories

Dorothy Recruits Slash For 'Tombstone Town' Video

Dorothy Unleashes 'The Devil I Know' Video

Dorothy Shares 'MUD' Performance Video

Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video

News > Dorothy