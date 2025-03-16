Goo Goo Dolls Stream Expanded 'A Boy Named Goo' For 30th Anniversary

(2b) Exactly 30 years to the day, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls release the 30th Anniversary deluxe edition of their fifth studio album, A Boy Named Goo. Originally released in 1995, this classic album catapulted the band to mainstream success and was Certified 2x Platinum within a year of its release. Driven by the smash hit "Name," the record also included the singles "Flat Top," "Naked," "Only One" and "Long Way Down."

The 24-track, deluxe 2xLP format will include the original album, plus an unreleased live concert performance recorded in Las Vegas on March 10, 1996. The 2xCD deluxe edition contains 34 tracks and includes the live concert, plus 4 B-sides from the era and 6 songs recorded for Modern Rock Live. There is also a limited 2xLP edition pressed on sea blue vinyl available exclusively via the band's webstore. Fans can purchase the 30th Anniversary deluxe edition on CD and vinyl here.

In addition, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road this year with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

The band will perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography, including their global hit "Iris." The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide.

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Bruce, Australia - AIS Arena

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Broadmeadow, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - South Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Aec Theatre

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - North Wollongong, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Berea, South Africa - ICC Durban

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Pretoria, South Africa - Voortrekker Monument

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

