New Politics' Soren Hansen Shares 'Dreams That I Die' Stripped

(Earshot) Soren Hansen, co-founder of the platinum-selling band New Politics, is carving out a new path as a solo artist. Now calling Nashville home, he's channeling his creative energy into a deeply personal musical evolution.

After introducing his self-titled album in 2024, Soren is set to release a new EP this spring, featuring raw, intimate acoustic versions of five standout tracks. Among them is his latest single, "Dream That I Die (Stripped)"-a hauntingly beautiful reimagining that showcases his artistry in a whole new light. The song captures the internal struggle of anxious thoughts, but with an underlying message of catharsis and self-expression.

Soren says, "This is the last of the stripped-down versions from my record! I loved playing and singing this one, and I like how the lyrics stand out when exposed to their bare bones. The song is about anxiety, something I've personally dealt with a lot, and I believe there's a healing power in voicing these feelings out loud. I hope you enjoy it, and I'd love to hear your thoughts!"

These songs serve as a window into Soren's journey, encapsulating both the triumphs and hardships of his life, from early struggles to profound personal loss. Stripped to their essence, each track unveils a raw and intimate portrayal of his ability to transform deep emotions into music that deeply connects with listeners.

Related Stories

News > Soren Hansen