Royal & the Serpent Delivers 'Death Do Us Part'

(Atlantic) Royal & the Serpent is back with a brand new single entitled "Death Do Us Part". It marks the genre disruptor's very first release of 2025, and it also heralds the beginning of her next sonic era, paving the way for the arrival of her anxiously awaited debut album later this year.

A glitchy hum opens the song, catalyzing her return on "Death Do Us Part." The vocals practically hover above icy keys and strains of feedback. The mood shifts as acoustic guitar snakes through a percussive groove. Emotion and energy eventually overflow from a gorgeously gothic refrain, "I'll die in your arms. We'll turn into daisies. Yeah, we'll turn into stars. And they'll call us crazy, baby. I'll follow you into the dark...'Til death do us part." Fittingly, a wave of thick distortion carries her final words off into the darkness.

About the single, Royal & the Serpent shared, "'Death Do Us Part' was the first song we wrote in the process of writing for my very first full-length studio album. It set the tone for the rest of the project - and only felt right to give it to the fans before everything else that's to come!"

Last year, she notably contributed "Wasteland" to the Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack. This standout has already eclipsed 60 million-plus streams and counting. Taking over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, she joined forces with Twenty One Pilots and d4vd for an unforgettable medley of music from the Soundtrack at The Game Awards 2025. In addition to plugs from Spin and more, NME hailed her rendition of "Wasteland" as "touching," while mxdwn praised the performance as "stunning." Plus, Neon Music attested, "The song unfolds as an emotional odyssey, charting a path from darkness toward hope."

Next up, Royal & the Serpent will appear on the stacked lineup of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour this summer.

