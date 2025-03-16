Samantha Fish Announces New Album With 'I'm Done Runnin'

(Noble) Samantha Fish, "a genuine force of sonic prowess" (Rolling Stone) and one of the most electrifying guitarists of her generation, has shared new single "I'm Done Runnin'" - the lead-off track from her forthcoming album Paper Doll, out April 25 via Rounder Records.

An exhilarating statement of self-reliance and unshakable confidence, Fish brings her signature "bold and expressive" (NPR, World Cafe) flair to the new song. "I'm Done Runnin'" opens with sublimely moody riffs, fueled by her extraordinary vocal power and emotionality: "When I look in the mirror, staring at the unknown / The world's not getting clearer, but I like where I'm goin,'" she sings. "It's about pushing forward even when life knocks you down, because you know what you want," Fish explains.

It's this vibrant, unapologetic energy that the Kansas City-bred, New Orleans-based musician brings to Paper Doll, each song delivered with visceral force, soul-soothing empathy, and newfound clarity. "It's taken me years to finally find my voice in a studio setting," Fish admits. "But with this record, I took everything I had and slammed it right on the table." Paper Doll offers listeners "a taste of the neo-psychedelic fantasias that can occur when Fish stretches out in concert," said Premier Guitar, who featured Fish on the cover of their just-released April 2025 issue. Throughout the album Fish explores new depths of vulnerability and self-expression, confronting love, loss, and personal growth-all while "stretching idiomatic boundaries" (Nashville Scene).

Tracked in Austin at The Orb and Los Angeles at Savannah Studios, the 9-song collection was recorded amid Fish's grueling touring schedule, ultimately capturing the untamed energy of her live performances. "I'd never made a record on the road like that," Fish reveals. "Even though it was so intense, it felt good to keep up the momentum from the live show. It helped us make an album that's got a real living, breathing pulse to it." Paper Doll is produced by Detroit garage-rock legend Bobby Harlow (The Go) - with assistance from fellow Detroit luminary Mick Collins (The Gories) on one track - and features touring bandmates Ron Johnson (bass), Jamie Douglass (drums), and Mickey Finn (keys).

Known for her unique blend of rock and soul, expressive guitar playing and powerhouse performances, Fish's career hit warp speed with the release of her last album, 2023's Death Wish Blues, which hit #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, earned her a Grammy nomination, and saw her share stages with The Rolling Stones, Jon Spencer, Slash and more.

