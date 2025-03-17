2 Lane Summer Share 'Til The Day That I Die' Video

(QHR) Quartz Hill Records' newest signing, soulful country-pop duo 2 Lane Summer, has released the official music video for "Til the Day That I Die," the focus track from the pair's debut EP, The Love Songs, available March 28.

With smooth vocal harmonies that Billboard describes as "bold and beautiful," 2 Lane Summer's Joe Hanson and Chris Ray have amassed a fast-growing fan base, including more than 380,000 social media followers.

Ray wrote "Til the Day That I Die" alongside Mike Mobley (Rascal Flatts' Platinum-certified "Easy") and Joseph Haydel as well as Ash Bowers (Matt Stell's No. 1 "Prayed for You"), who also produced the track. Featuring 2 Lane Summer's trademark soaring harmonies and warm piano sounds, the pledge of lifelong romantic love feels like a wedding song for the ages.

The official music video features stunning panoramic views of a Tennessee mountain landscape. It was filmed on the grounds of a private residence near the village of Sewanee, with Ray's piano perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking the majestic Cumberland Plateau.

The Love Songs - Official Track Listing

1. Til the Day That I Die (Wedding Version) - Ash Bowers / Chris Ray / Joseph Haydel / Mike Mobley

2. God Made You (Wedding Version) - Ash Bowers / Chris Ray / Joe Hanson / Mike Mobley

3. First Dancin' - Chris Ray / Joe Hanson / Keesy Timmer

4. Eyes That Ain't Yours (Wedding Version) - Dustin James / John Marlin / Chris Ray / Joe Hanson

Related Stories

News > 2 Lane Summer