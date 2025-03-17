AXS TV Plans National Record Store Day Vinyl Obsession Marathon

(AXS TV) This National Record Store Day, take a spin through the rows of two of the country's most iconic record stores with some of music's most legendary names in AXS TV's National Record Store Day Vinyl Obsession Marathon-airing Saturday, April 12 starting at 1:30P ET.
AXS TV's fan-favorite Vinyl Obsession series captures rock trailblazers touring the hallowed aisles of Grimey's in Nashville and The Record Parlour in Los Angeles to discuss their acclaimed careers and select the five albums that have impacted them the most. The exclusive block is an homage to the timeless allure and historical importance of vinyl records and the collectors who love them. Highlights include priceless insight and anecdotes by true masters from across the rock and metal spectrums, with appearances by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, ZZ Top axeman Billy F Gibbons, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, Bush founder Gavin Rossdale, STYX legend Tommy Shaw, Halestorm helmer Lzzy Hale, Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, multi-talented guitar gurus John 5 and Steve Vai, L.A. royalty Kat Von D, and many more.
Spend National Record Store Day with your favorite rockers, as music icons select the five albums that impacted them the most in an exclusive Vinyl Obsession Marathon on April 12.
The complete National Record Store Day Vinyl Obsession Marathon is as follows:
1:30p- Vinyl Obsession: Tommy Shaw & Riki Rachtman
2p -Vinyl Obsession: John Oates & Rome
2:30p-Vinyl Obsession: Billy F Gibbons & Joe Bonamassa
3p-Vinyl Obsession: Lzzy Hale & Billy Sheehan
3:30p-Vinyl Obsession: Charles Kelley & RaeLynn
4p-Vinyl Obsession: Dave Mustaine and Bobby Bones
4:30p-Vinyl Obsession: Chris Shiflett and Sebastian Bach
5p-Vinyl Obsession: John 5 and Mike Dirnt
5:30p-Vinyl Obsession: Jim Florentine and Gavin Rossdale
6p-Vinyl Obsession: Steve Vai and Kat Von D
6:30p-Vinyl Obsession: Dusty Slay and Marcus King
