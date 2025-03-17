Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour

(fcc) Def Leppard, one of rock's most iconic and celebrated bands, has announced a series of highly anticipated U.S. tour dates for summer 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees headline select amphitheaters across the country, bringing their electrifying stage show to fans with special guests Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme.
The tour kicks off on Monday, June 23, 2025, in Rogers, AR, at the Walmart AMP with Bret Michaels and will continue across multiple cities before wrapping up in Virginia Beach, VA, on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with support from Extreme.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, 3/18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, 3/21 at 10AM local time.
TOUR DATES:
Monday, June 23, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (w/ Bret Michaels)
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater (w/ Bret Michaels)
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (w/ The Struts)
Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (w/ The Struts)
Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (w/ Bret Michaels)
Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Bret Michaels)
Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (w/ Extreme)
