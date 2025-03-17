Earth, Wind & Fire Plot New Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) The legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a nine-show limited engagement this fall. The shows will be held from October 10 - 25, 2025, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $59.95, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire's limited engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 20, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, March 20, at 10 p.m. PT.

The nine shows going on sale are:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

