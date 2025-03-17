Glass Animals Add North American Leg To Their Tour of Earth

(RM) GRAMMY and BRIT-nominated Glass Animals announced the extension of their hugely successful 'Tour of Earth' with 16 new dates across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the second leg kicks off on Saturday, June 7 in Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC, with additional stops in Asbury Park, Richmond, Charleston, Jacksonville, Tampa, and more.

Special guests SOFIA ISELLA and Orla Gartland will join the band on select dates. Alongside the Tour of Earth 2025 announcement, Glass Animals have released a short documentary with footage from the first leg, capturing the culmination of 14 years of growth, creativity, and connection, showcasing how this tour became a shared experience between both the band and their dedicated fanbase (see it below).

Glass Animals' 2024 Tour of Earth captivated audiences worldwide with sold-out performances across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, including headline shows at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, O2 Arena, and the Sydney Opera House. Marking their biggest global tour yet, the band has played over 60 shows since launching last year. Most recently, they expanded their tour to Asia, delivering electrifying performances in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and Mumbai. In addition to their own headline dates, the band will also headline a handful of major festivals across North America this summer, including New York's Governors Ball Music Festival, Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Montreal's Osheaga, and more.

"This tour has made me feel some emotions. The crowds have been another level of incredible...the outfits, the big crowd projects that keep blowing us away all over the world, the synchronised dances...and the inflatable cows. They've just felt so epic and joyful that 1. we had to do a little mini documentary of the tour so far...and 2. it only made sense to do a few more shows around the festivals we had planned. Also... everyone was livid that we missed Florida, Minnesota, and Oregon. I get barraged with messages every day. Peer pressure works. We are coming to see you." - Dave Bayley, Glass Animals

The Tour of Earth supports Glass Animals' critically acclaimed fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much, released in July 2024 via Republic Records. Since its debut, the album has amassed a staggering 250 million streams, including 150 million Spotify streams, 90 million YouTube views, and 135 million TikTok views, solidifying its place as a global sensation. Not to mention, the band recently teamed up with Mura Masa, Jakwob, and Para For Cuva to release several remixes of fan favorite tracks off the album.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Discord and artist presales beginning Wednesday, March 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10am local time at glassanimals.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, VIP-exclusive gift pack, early entry & more.

GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH 2025 DATES:

Sat Jun 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC+

Sun Jun 8 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival^

Tue Jun 10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage+

Wed Jun 11 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront#

Fri Jun 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

Sat Jun 14 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium+

Sun Jun 15 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

Tue Jun 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place+

Wed Jun 18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live+

Thu Jun 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Fri Aug 1 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga^

Sat Aug 2 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater#

Mon Aug 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory=

Tue Aug 5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha=

Thu Aug 7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater*=

Sat Aug 9 - Aspen, CO - Up In The Sky^

Tue Aug 12 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*#

Fri Aug 15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater=

Sat Aug 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater=

Sun Aug 17 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*=

^Festival Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

+With SOFIA ISELLA

=With Orla Gartland

#Support TBA

