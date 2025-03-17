.

Good Ol' Boyz Release 'Tell Her I'm Gone' Video

03-17-2025
Good Ol' Boyz Release 'Tell Her I'm Gone' Video

(EKC) Hip-hop/country crossover duo Good Ol' Boyz have released a music video for their new single "Tell Her I'm Gone", the follow-up to their breakout track, "Country to the City."

Originally released in 2014, "Country to the City" is experiencing a massive viral resurgence-racking up 33 million YouTube views and 10 million Spotify streams as a new and diverse generation of fans from both the country and the hood discover their signature blend of Southern grit and hip-hop swagger.

With "Tell Her I'm Gone," band members JB Weld and Remington deliver a relatable and irresistibly catchy barroom anthem about a hardworking guy sneaking in one last drink before heading home-except his wife is onto him, and the bartender might be his only hope for cover.

Related Stories
Good Ol' Boyz Release 'Tell Her I'm Gone' Video

News > Good Ol' Boyz

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more

Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert- Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection- more

Earth, Wind & Fire Plot New Las Vegas Residency- JENNIE Sells Over 1 Million Copies Of Rudy Its First Week- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more

Reviews

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Latest News

The Youngbloods Frontman Jesse Colin Young Has Died

Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert

New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather

Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'

Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour

Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985

Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of Arriving In May

Glass Animals Add North American Leg To Their Tour of Earth