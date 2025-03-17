Good Ol' Boyz Release 'Tell Her I'm Gone' Video

(EKC) Hip-hop/country crossover duo Good Ol' Boyz have released a music video for their new single "Tell Her I'm Gone", the follow-up to their breakout track, "Country to the City."
Originally released in 2014, "Country to the City" is experiencing a massive viral resurgence-racking up 33 million YouTube views and 10 million Spotify streams as a new and diverse generation of fans from both the country and the hood discover their signature blend of Southern grit and hip-hop swagger.
With "Tell Her I'm Gone," band members JB Weld and Remington deliver a relatable and irresistibly catchy barroom anthem about a hardworking guy sneaking in one last drink before heading home-except his wife is onto him, and the bartender might be his only hope for cover.
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert- Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection- more
Earth, Wind & Fire Plot New Las Vegas Residency- JENNIE Sells Over 1 Million Copies Of Rudy Its First Week- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Youngbloods Frontman Jesse Colin Young Has Died
Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather
Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'
Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985
Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of Arriving In May
Glass Animals Add North American Leg To Their Tour of Earth