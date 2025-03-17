Good Ol' Boyz Release 'Tell Her I'm Gone' Video

(EKC) Hip-hop/country crossover duo Good Ol' Boyz have released a music video for their new single "Tell Her I'm Gone", the follow-up to their breakout track, "Country to the City."

Originally released in 2014, "Country to the City" is experiencing a massive viral resurgence-racking up 33 million YouTube views and 10 million Spotify streams as a new and diverse generation of fans from both the country and the hood discover their signature blend of Southern grit and hip-hop swagger.

With "Tell Her I'm Gone," band members JB Weld and Remington deliver a relatable and irresistibly catchy barroom anthem about a hardworking guy sneaking in one last drink before heading home-except his wife is onto him, and the bartender might be his only hope for cover.

Related Stories

News > Good Ol' Boyz