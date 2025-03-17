Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour

(BHM) Guster and The Mountain Goats will embark on an 8-date tour beginning July 27 in Chautauqua, NY and will wrap up on August 3 in Hampton Bays, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 12 pm local time.

Ahead of the newly announced tour with The Mountain Goats, Guster will join Barenaked Ladies for the June leg of their annual "Last Summer on Earth" tour, beginning June 3 in Atlanta through June 28 in Bend, OR.

Guster's ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years, Ooh La La marks a bold departure for the venerable band with a lush and acclaimed expansive sound rich in acoustic guitars and graceful piano work. Mainly produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) at Woodstock, NY's Isokon Studio, with additional production from Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Bryce Dessner) and Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men), songs like the shimmering first single, "Keep Going" radiate an emotional undercurrent of undeniable warmth, telegraphing an irrepressible joy in the face of turmoil and unrest.

Ooh La La was met by applause and praise from such outlets as Goldmine, which wrote, "This is an album with grandeur. This is what can be built when bands allow themselves to be guided to a conclusion by a collaborator who helps them commit to a vision and vibe. The capacity to surrender to this kind of process has kept Guster relevant and has allowed them to broaden their base and build something most bands never get close to." In addition, Guster celebrated the album with a wide-ranging appearance on CBS Saturday Morning that included an in-depth conversation about their 30-year career as well as live performances of three songs from Ooh La La including "Keep Going," "Witness Tree," and "Black Balloon."

GUSTER ON TOUR

MARCH

21 - Stowe, VT - Après Only

22 - Stowe, VT - Après Only (SOLD OUT)

28 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center w/ The National Symphony Orchestra (SOLD OUT)

29 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center w/ The National Symphony Orchestra (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

3 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

4 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6 - Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

7 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union

8 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavillion

10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

11 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

13 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

14 - Omaha, NE - Astro Theater

15 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA

20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

21 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

24 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

26 - Troutsdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

27 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

JULY

25 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Amphitheater

26 - North Adams, MA - Mass MoCA

27 - Accord, NY - Arrowood Farms

29 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

31 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

AUGUST

1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

2 - Hammondsport, NY - Concerts at Point of The Bluff

3 - Hampton Bays, NY - Canoe Place Inn

8-10 - Portland, ME - On The Ocean 2025

SEPTEMBER

12 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

