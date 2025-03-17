Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour

(BHM) Guster and The Mountain Goats will embark on an 8-date tour beginning July 27 in Chautauqua, NY and will wrap up on August 3 in Hampton Bays, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 12 pm local time.
Ahead of the newly announced tour with The Mountain Goats, Guster will join Barenaked Ladies for the June leg of their annual "Last Summer on Earth" tour, beginning June 3 in Atlanta through June 28 in Bend, OR.
Guster's ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years, Ooh La La marks a bold departure for the venerable band with a lush and acclaimed expansive sound rich in acoustic guitars and graceful piano work. Mainly produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) at Woodstock, NY's Isokon Studio, with additional production from Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Bryce Dessner) and Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men), songs like the shimmering first single, "Keep Going" radiate an emotional undercurrent of undeniable warmth, telegraphing an irrepressible joy in the face of turmoil and unrest.
Ooh La La was met by applause and praise from such outlets as Goldmine, which wrote, "This is an album with grandeur. This is what can be built when bands allow themselves to be guided to a conclusion by a collaborator who helps them commit to a vision and vibe. The capacity to surrender to this kind of process has kept Guster relevant and has allowed them to broaden their base and build something most bands never get close to." In addition, Guster celebrated the album with a wide-ranging appearance on CBS Saturday Morning that included an in-depth conversation about their 30-year career as well as live performances of three songs from Ooh La La including "Keep Going," "Witness Tree," and "Black Balloon."
GUSTER ON TOUR
MARCH
21 - Stowe, VT - Après Only
22 - Stowe, VT - Après Only (SOLD OUT)
28 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center w/ The National Symphony Orchestra (SOLD OUT)
29 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center w/ The National Symphony Orchestra (SOLD OUT)
JUNE
3 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
4 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
6 - Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center
7 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union
8 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavillion
10 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
11 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
13 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
14 - Omaha, NE - Astro Theater
15 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater
17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA
20 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
21 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
24 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
26 - Troutsdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
27 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
JULY
25 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Amphitheater
26 - North Adams, MA - Mass MoCA
27 - Accord, NY - Arrowood Farms
29 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
31 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
AUGUST
1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
2 - Hammondsport, NY - Concerts at Point of The Bluff
3 - Hampton Bays, NY - Canoe Place Inn
8-10 - Portland, ME - On The Ocean 2025
SEPTEMBER
12 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
Guster Expand 'Ooh La La' With 'Ooh La Luxe'
Guster Expand We Also Have Eras Tour
Guster Declare 'Maybe We're Alright' With New Single
Guster 'Keep Going' With New Video And Album Announcement
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather- Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul- more
Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert- Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection- more
Earth, Wind & Fire Plot New Las Vegas Residency- JENNIE Sells Over 1 Million Copies Of Rudy Its First Week- more
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off- Tayler Holder Announces 'California Fit in Tennessee'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
The Youngbloods Frontman Jesse Colin Young Has Died
Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert
New Van Halen Album Rumor Addressed By Steve Lukather
Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'
Guster and The Mountain Goats Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Belouis Some Announces First U.S. Tour Dates Since 1985
Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of Arriving In May
Glass Animals Add North American Leg To Their Tour of Earth