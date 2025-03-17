Hozier Revisiting Self-Titled Debut For 10th Annversary With Special Reissue

(CR) Following a spectacular 2024 that saw him reach the top of Billboard Hot 100 with his single 'Too Sweet,' 2025 sees world-renowned singer-songwriter Hozier celebrate 10 years of his 4x Platinum certified self-titled debut album with a very special vinyl repack. The release will come May 16th on Legacy/Columbia Records.

Featuring his landmark breakthrough mega hit 'Take Me To Church', which is RIAA certified Diamond in the US, the critically-acclaimed record also includes fan favourites 'Work Song', 'From Eden' and 'Someone New'. One of the most impactful debut albums of the last 10 years, the record put Hozier on the map as one of the most exciting artists in the world and saw him pick up a GRAMMY nomination for 'Song of the Year' for 'Take Me To Church'.

The anniversary reissue will arrive on a selection of vinyl variants including x2 LP custard vinyl, a limited edition x2 LP baby blue vinyl - only available from Hozier's store, a US Amazon exclusive x2 LP on olive green and a very special x2 LP evergreen vinyl exclusively available in Ireland. As well as presenting the album in its glorious original form, the release will feature bonus tracks 'In The Woods Somewhere', 'Run', 'Arsonist's Lullabye' and 'My Love Will Never Die' on vinyl for the very first time. The standard album will also be reissued on cassette.

Known for his captivating live shows, Hozier will kick off a huge run of arena dates across both South America and North America, including headlining festivals such as Bonnaroo and The Governors Ball.

Hozier 10th Anniversary Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A

Take Me To Church

Angel of Small Death & The Codeine Scene

Jackie and Wilson

Someone New

To Be Alone

Side B

From Eden

In A Week

Sedated

Work Song

Side C

Like Real People Do

It Will Come Back

Foreigner's Gold

Cherry Wine (Live)

Side D

In The Woods Somewhere

Run

Arsonist's Lullabye

My Love Will Never Die

