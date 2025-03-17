JENNIE Sells Over 1 Million Copies Of Rudy Its First Week

(CR) JENNIE's debut studio album, Ruby, has made a powerful impact worldwide, entering the Top 10 in 15 countries and selling over 1 million albums in its first week. Ruby topped major markets, hitting #2 in Australia, Belgium, Korea, and New Zealand, and reaching #3 in the UK-making JENNIE the highest-selling Korean female soloist in first-week sales in the country. Other chart highlights include #4 in France, #5 in Japan and the Netherlands, #6 in Germany, #7 in the US, #9 in Switzerland, and strong performances across the globe.
The album's success is highlighted by the single "like JENNIE," which peaked at #7 on the Spotify Global Chart during its first week. JENNIE charted 10 songs on Spotify Global, including collaborations with Dua Lipa and Doechii. Ruby has also received widespread praise from critics, who have applauded its sound and artistic vision. "Ruby' is an exhilarating listen that proves Jennie is capable of much more than she's been given credit for." -CLASH "... powers her solo debut with versatility and charm, translating the group's tough-girl sound into a blistering new style," Pitchfork "a fast-moving good time" - Rolling Stone
Continuing her momentum, JENNIE recently released the cinematic music video for "Handlebars" featuring Dua Lipa, directed by BRTH, which has already garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.
JENNIE will be recognized as Billboard's Women in Music 2025 Global Force honoree on March 29 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. She'll then make her solo Coachella debut with performances on April 13 and April 20.
