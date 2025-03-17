Jet Jurgensmeyer Shares New Song 'Going Next'

(APR) Rising actor and musician Jet Jurgensmeyer has just released his latest single, "Going Next, "which is all about those moments that shape us and the connections we hold onto," Jurgensmeyer shares. "I can't wait for my fans to hear it and see where it takes them."

Written alongside Andrew Rizzuto, "Going Next" embodies themes of deep emotional connection. It illustrates a girl who remains steadfast by his side, offering understanding and compassion through every step of their journey together. The narrative conveys the profound bond they share, helping their relationship to move forward no matter the challenges. The song reflects on how the past shapes their future, asking, "Where are we going next?" With acoustic sounds, it highlights the desire for direction and the emotional imprint they leave on each other.

Jurgensmeyer's new song "Going Next" follows his previous single Midwest Sunset", including themes of connection, love, and passion. The track also comes on the heels of Jurgensmeyer's recent album THE RIDE: phase 2 which was released in July of 2024. The album serves as a collection of 11 songs encapsulating the unique sound of country, rock, and pop. The album features several previous releases and fan favorites such as "Good Days," "Coffee Bar," "Falling Too," amongst others. Each track on the album was written or co-written by Jurgensmeyer. The album pushes the envelope and expands the boundaries of Jurgensmeyer's meticulously crafted lyrics and songwriting. Each track delves deeper into the themes and emotions he has long been known for, showcasing his ability to blend poetic storytelling with innovative musical arrangements. The result is a collection of songs that not only challenge listeners but also invite them into his unique narrative landscape.

Beyond the music industry, Jurgensmeyer has made a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. Notable appearances include the series regular role of "Boyd" on FOX's hit comedy, "Last Man Standing," as well as lending his voice to the lead character, Pip the Penguin, in the Disney animated series, "TOTS."

In addition to his thriving acting career, Jurgensmeyer has accumulated an impressive list of film credits, including roles in "Cupid's Proxy," "Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie," "Ferdinand," and "American Sniper." He has also made appearances in popular television shows such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Black-ish." Jurgensmeyer's talent extends to voice acting, with significant roles in Nickelodeon's "Shimmer and Shine," "Bubble Guppies," Amazon's "Stinky & Dirt," and Disney's "Special Agent Oso" and "Pickle and Peanut."

Jurgensmeyer continues to make a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. His talent extends beyond the screen, with significant contributions to philanthropic endeavors, including his support for The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

