Kevin Ross Is 'Back 4 More'

(SAM) Kevin Ross is keeping the vibes high with his latest single, "Back 4 More," out now via Art Society Music Group/Empire. This infectious groove marks the second release from his highly anticipated EP, Love Uptempo Vol. 1, set to drop on March 21.
With "Back 4 More," Kevin blends silky vocals with an undeniable beat, crafting a track that's as smooth as it is addictive. Known for his ability to weave classic R&B elements with modern flair effortlessly, Kevin's latest release is destined to be a repeat-worthy favorite.
Following the success of his recent single "Love In The Middle", which has landed in the Top 20 on Billboard's R&B Radio chart, Kevin also delivered a standout performance on On The Radar, and his momentum shows no signs of slowing down. He's also been buzzing with his viral Vets Only: The Mash Up series alongside 112's Slim, paying homage to the timeless records that shaped R&B.
