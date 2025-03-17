Key Glock Announces New Album With 'No Sweat' Video

(RM) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock will kick off his biggest and boldest era yet with the release of his anxiously awaited new album, Glockaveli, out May 2, 2025. It notably stands out as the first music to be unveiled under the recently minted partnership between P.R.E. and Republic Records-as announced by Billboard.
To celebrate the start of this chapter, he shared a knockout new single and music video entitled "No Sweat." On the track, strings dissolve into a speaker-quaking bassline. Between a thumping beat, he takes control with a confident flow and promises, "I never let 'em see me sweat. I take that back; I never sweat 'cause they just ain't me." The music video showcases him in various intense scenarios-running on a treadmill, surrounded by fire, and even cooking hibachi-all reinforcing the message that no amount of heat can make him crack under pressure.
He set the stage for Glockaveli with "3AM in ToKEYo." Swooning jazz piano and a soul sample underscore a deliberate declaration as he proclaims, "I came in this world by myself." Straight out of the gate, The Source applauded how, "Key Glock continues his run as one of rap's most dominant voices," and VIBE attested, "Key Glock is so consistent, and his story of being self-made is one people can resonate with." Not to mention, Billboard followed him for 24 hours at Paris Fashion Week in an exclusive content feature.
Key Glock rose up out of Memphis and broke through into the mainstream on his own terms. He has quietly achieved a staggering level of success and prominence, generating eight billion streams, notching eight multi-platinum or platinum singles, seven gold singles, and three gold albums. Moreover, he has earned three consecutive Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 in addition to cracking the Billboard Hot 100. His music has appeared everywhere from the Fast & The Furious franchise to Madden. It's no wonder Rolling Stone christened him one of "50 Innovators Shaping Rap's Next 50 Years." At the same time, this excitement has translated to the road. During 2024, he impressively sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, packing the house with over 10,000 fans.
It's just the beginning though. All signs point to Key Glock dominating 2025 with Glockaveli.
Key Glock Delivers First Single and Video Of 2025 With '3am in ToKEYo'
Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour- Collective Soul and +LIVE+ Plot Summer Tour- Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy's Final Concert- more
Journey Concert Halted After Fire Breaks Out On Stage- ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off The Elevation Tour For Health Reasons- more
BTS Star j-hope Announces New Single and Video 'Mona Lisa'- Lil Baby, Future and Young Thug Go 'Dum, Dumb, and Dumber' With New Video- more
Tayler Holder Announces New Single 'California Fit in Tennessee'- Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'For Recreational Use Only'- Dylan Marlowe- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Def Leppard, Bret Michaels, The Struts, and Extreme Summer Tour
Collective Soul and +LIVE+ Plot Summer Unity Tour
Shack Launching First Tour Since 2007
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Steve Postell's How Far We've Come
Rush Stars Were Set To Play Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Hospitalized With Series Infection
Royal & the Serpent Delivers 'Death Do Us Part'