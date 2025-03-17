Key Glock Announces New Album With 'No Sweat' Video

(RM) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock will kick off his biggest and boldest era yet with the release of his anxiously awaited new album, Glockaveli, out May 2, 2025. It notably stands out as the first music to be unveiled under the recently minted partnership between P.R.E. and Republic Records-as announced by Billboard.

To celebrate the start of this chapter, he shared a knockout new single and music video entitled "No Sweat." On the track, strings dissolve into a speaker-quaking bassline. Between a thumping beat, he takes control with a confident flow and promises, "I never let 'em see me sweat. I take that back; I never sweat 'cause they just ain't me." The music video showcases him in various intense scenarios-running on a treadmill, surrounded by fire, and even cooking hibachi-all reinforcing the message that no amount of heat can make him crack under pressure.

He set the stage for Glockaveli with "3AM in ToKEYo." Swooning jazz piano and a soul sample underscore a deliberate declaration as he proclaims, "I came in this world by myself." Straight out of the gate, The Source applauded how, "Key Glock continues his run as one of rap's most dominant voices," and VIBE attested, "Key Glock is so consistent, and his story of being self-made is one people can resonate with." Not to mention, Billboard followed him for 24 hours at Paris Fashion Week in an exclusive content feature.

Key Glock rose up out of Memphis and broke through into the mainstream on his own terms. He has quietly achieved a staggering level of success and prominence, generating eight billion streams, notching eight multi-platinum or platinum singles, seven gold singles, and three gold albums. Moreover, he has earned three consecutive Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 in addition to cracking the Billboard Hot 100. His music has appeared everywhere from the Fast & The Furious franchise to Madden. It's no wonder Rolling Stone christened him one of "50 Innovators Shaping Rap's Next 50 Years." At the same time, this excitement has translated to the road. During 2024, he impressively sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, packing the house with over 10,000 fans.

It's just the beginning though. All signs point to Key Glock dominating 2025 with Glockaveli.

