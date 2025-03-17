Lil Tecca Shares His 'Dark Thoughts'

(RM) Primed for another momentous chapter, multiplatinum sensation Lil Tecca returns with his flirty new single "Dark Thoughts" out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records.
It may be dropping at the start of spring, but it has all the ingredients of a summer banger. Tecca exhibits impeccable beat selection once more, serving up melodic rhymes over bouncy production punctuated by nineties R&B panache, twinkling piano, and bright loops. Flaunting his signature magnetic wordplay, he leans into this groove with charismatic, yet introspective bars.
It continues his flawless run since the arrival of PLAN A in 2024. Not only did the latter notch his fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, but it took flight as his highest-charting debut since the now-classic We Love You Tecca in 2019. He lit up DSPs with the likes of "BAD TIME," "TASTE," and "NUMBER 2," which clocked millions of streams. Met with a groundswell of critical applause, Rap-Up marveled, "Lil Tecca has been on a crazy run as of late," and OKAYPLAYER hailed it as "a new LP featuring all the gleaming soundscapes and careening melodies he's known for." Billboard assured, "There was never a Plan B for Lil Tecca."
Additionally, HYPEBEAST applauded how the album "finds him stepping into a more mature bag than projects past," and Associated Press christened him "the rapper-producer with big aspirations and the dedication to see it through." Billboard sat down with him for an extensive interview, and XXL promised, "Lil Tecca allows fans into his inner world in his new album."
PLAN A followed 2023's TEC. The album became his fourth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 and has garnered over 1.7 billion streams worldwide. His rise has only continued though. As a teen, he uncompromisingly pursued his dream and wound up with 11 billion streams, sales of 8 million albums, and a bevy of multiplatinum singles.
The next era of Lil Tecca is officially upon us...
