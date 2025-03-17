Lost Saints Find 'The One' With New Single

(EBM) Ramping up their quest to put three-part harmony back in modern country, emerging trio and Two Hats Music Group artists, Lost Saints share a better-late-than-never tribute to true soulmates in the new single, "The One," available now.

Co-written by Dave Turnbull, Lonnie Fowler and Zach Dyer, the lucky-in-love anthem features the breathtaking harmony blend of a striking new group, plus a sunset-country blend full of gratitude and grace.

All about the romantic discovery of a lifetime, a story of missed beginnings and living for the moment unfolds over rich pop-country production, revealing a modern-Nashville power ballad with timeless appeal.

Comprised of Afton Addington, Chris Biano and Derrick Casteel, the breakout country trio blends a silky-smooth contemporary sound with the soul-piercing magic of voices locked in sonic embrace, reviving one of the format's core tenants - all but lost in recent years.

"We do love a ballad," Addington says about "The One." "This was originally a song that Dave Turnbull wrote for his wife, which is really cute. It started out as a solo song, and then we went into the studio and were like, 'Maybe this could be more of a duet - a his-perspective, her-perspective kind of thing.' It stretched us a little bit, but we just love it."

"Yeah, we knew it was his real story, so we had to nail it, and we tried our best to make it great," Biano adds. "I'm married so I could resonate with the idea of not getting to share some of those early memories with someone but getting to be the rest of their life and see how those things create the person you love. It's a timeless message that I think is said in such a cool and unique way."

"I really love the production on this one, for sure," Casteel notes. "Even aside from the main chorus harmony, there is so much cool stuff peppered into the background."

Marking the next step forward for the emerging vocal phenoms, "The One" was produced by studio-guitar legend Ilya Toshinskiy, and follows the invigorating 2024 standout, "I Wanna Let You."

Set apart by their true-trio status (with each member on equal vocal footing), the group has spent years crafting an easy, all-natural vocal blend. Fusing the silky sheen of contemporary country with grassroots '90s authenticity and the rich, vivid harmony of the classic format, they began turning heads in 2020 through a series of self-styled singles and are now poised for a breakout with much more music - and news - to come.

Stay tuned as Lost Saints have officially found their way.

Related Stories

News > Lost Saints