Lou Gramm Reunites With Foreigner During Florida Concert

(VM) Legendary rock band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Foreigner, has taken Florida by storm, selling out the first run of highly anticipated performances in the Sunshine State.

Joining Foreigner onstage in Clearwater, Florida was original lead singer Lou Gramm, who along with other original Foreigner members, will be appearing at select shows over the next year.

The sellout success reflects the enduring popularity of FOREIGNER and its ability to connect with fans of all ages. The band's unique blend of rock anthems and ballads has solidified their place in music history, and their Florida shows have been no exception. With over 80 million albums sold worldwide, FOREIGNER continues to be one of the most enduring acts in the classic rock genre.

"We are off to a great start here in Florida with our 2025 touring season," said frontman Kelly Hansen. "Sold out shows and a wonderful audience reaction while we celebrate Foreigner's induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It was especially good to welcome Lou Gramm who joined us for Saturday night's show at The Sound Amphitheater in Clearwater. We will continue to invite Lou and the other original FOREIGNER members to our shows wherever possible and we hope to ramp that up next year when we will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the foundation of Foreigner."

The band's Florida shows are part of a worldwide tour celebrating Foreigner's legacy.

