Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of Arriving In May

(SA) Metalville Records announces May 16th as the international release date for Paul Di'Anno's In Memory Of. On May 17th this year, the frontman of the groundbreaking first two Iron Maiden albums should have celebrated his 67th birthday. Unfortunately, we received the bitter news last October that the charismatic singer had passed away unexpectedly at his home in Salisbury.
The compilation In Memory Of has now been completed in memory of Paul Di'Anno. The album is a selection of the best songs that Paul recorded during his time at Metalville Records.
In addition, In Memory Of contains two bonus tracks that have never been released in physical form before. "Je Suis Charlie" is a track from Paul's Architects of Chaoz phase, which was only released digitally at the time. "Killers" is a live version from Wacken Open Air 2015.
The previously unpublished photos contained in the booklet and the liner notes written exclusively for the album by internationally recognized Maiden biographer Matthias Mader are a special added value for fans.
Paul Di'Anno was also always a person who, despite his own health problems, was concerned about the well-being of others and took a corresponding interest in their fate. To honor this in the spirit of the unforgotten artist, part of the proceeds from the sale of every CD and LP of In Memory Of will go to the charitable organization Metality e.V. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:
1. Paul Di'Anno - Impaler (live)
2. Architects of Chaoz - Je Suis Charlie (prev. unreleased)
3. Architects of Chaoz - Switched Off... Released
4. Paul Di'Anno - The Beast Arises (live)
4. Paul Di'Anno - Marshall Lokjaw (live)
5. Architects of Chaoz - Rejected
6. Architects of Chaoz - You've Been Kissed By The Wings Of The Angel Of Death
7. Paul Di'Anno - Running Free (live)
8. Architects of Chaoz - Apache Falls
9. Paul Di'Anno - Blitzkrieg Bob (live)
10. Architects of Chaoz - Killers (prev. unreleased live)
11. Architects of Chaoz - Soldier Of Fortune
