Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson launched his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR this weekend, kicking off an electrifying run of shows in his hometown of Nashville, TN on Friday (3/14), followed by a performance in Atlanta, GA on Saturday (3/15).

The weekend featured Dickerson performing fan favorites like "God Gave Me A Girl," "Home Sweet," "Yours," and a sing-along performance of his powerful rising single "Happen To Me," along with many more.

Nashville fans were also treated to special guest appearances from award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, who joined him for a duet of Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley's "Whiskey Lullaby," and rising country star Dylan Marlowe, who performed his hit "Back Home Boys." Opener Jake Scott also joined Dickerson for a performance of their hit "She Likes It" before closing the show with the 2X Platinum hit "Blue Tacoma" and a burst of confetti.

Dickerson's new song "Happen To Me" made a significant impact on country radio following its release on 2/21. Praised as his "best song to date" by Country Swag, the high-energy anthem achieved the biggest streaming debut week of Dickerson's career and in Triple Tigers label history. With over 13.9 million global streams and more than 32.3 million views across social media, Music Row calls it "a good-time banger with energy that doesn't let up. Perfect for a springtime playlist." Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon, Chris LaCorte and Robert Hazard, the track blends catchy rhythms and infectious lyrics to capture the excitement and carefree spirit of a spontaneous night out.

Catch Dickerson on his high-energy RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 on the road this spring and summer, with Jake Scott and Niko Moon joining the fun on select dates.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live SOLD OUT *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis SOLD OUT *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee SOLD OUT *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

